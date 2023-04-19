Late-night talk-show hosts were casualties of Tuesday's surprise settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems, which robbed them of weeks of comic fodder by ending one of the most anticipated media trials in history before it even got started.

Career comedians such as Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon took the door prize instead: lamenting their loss and taking jabs at Fox's decision to pay Dominion a reported $787.5 million, rather than let the network's top hosts and executives testify about its promotion of false statements about Dominion after the 2020 election.