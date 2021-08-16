PHILADELPHIA — Laura Jane Grace wasn’t planning on playing any shows this summer, but then she got an opportunity too enticing to turn down.
“‘Heck, yes I do,” the Chicago-based songwriter and guitarist remembers thinking when asked if she wanted to headline at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Northeast Philadelphia. “It just seemed brilliant on so many levels, but also kind of healing in a weird way,” said Grace, founder and front woman of the punk rock band Against Me!
The gig was proposed by Philadelphia promoter Dave Kiss, who has booked Grace for a show in the parking lot where then-President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani held a press conference last November.
Grace will play solo and be joined by opening act Brendan Kelly in a Saturday afternoon show on Aug. 21 at the Holmesburg lawn care company that has embraced its “Make America Rake Again” notoriety.
Grace and Kelly are then scheduled to play nighttime indoor shows at Kung Fu Necktie in Fishtown on Aug. 21 and 22. All three shows are sold out.
A chance to play at the iconic landscaping venue was what drew her to Philadelphia. “I definitely want the feeling of a joyous celebration of a bunch of people standing around singing along to music, because that feels good and makes you feel alive,” says Grace, 40, speaking on the phone from St. Louis, where she has been recording new music. “I need feelings like that after the past year and a half.”
“But then that press conference with Giuliani was like a true "Black Mirror" moment where it felt like reality was melting before our eyes, as his hair dye was melting,” she says.
“And whatever politics people have or whatever their basis of yes or no or truth is, that just seemed, from an optics level, so bats— crazy. Anyone who looked at it had to say: ‘C’mon, this is weird, right? What are they doing here?’”
Promoter Kiss, who regularly books Kung Fu Necktie and places acts at venues like Johnny Brenda’s and the First Unitarian Church, made a Four Seasons pilgrimage last November.
“I went up there a few days after the event, with a couple of friends of mine. Just hung out, took pictures and felt the energy,” Kiss said.
In April, an agent for Kelly, who’s a friend of Grace’s, contacted him, looking for an outdoor Philly venue. “I was like, ‘Boy do I have an outdoor venue. The perfect one. And then we wondered if Laura would fly in and play this. Because it could be really special.”
“This might sound kind of hokey,” Kiss says. “But I’m from Philly. And this parking lot was pushed on the world stage, to be a stage. And this is kind of embracing that, as Philadelphia.”
Grace thought it could be special too, though rather than flying, she’s packing a guitar and amp and driving from Chicago, DIY-style, for what’s turned into a four-show sold-out run, beginning Friday at Crossroads in Garwood, New Jersey. “This is not for the filthy lucre of a big, fat paycheck,” she says. “But I’m going to drive out there, and it’s going to cover my gas and back.”
The idea, she says, is to “reclaim” the Four Seasons space “and make it something more, or something different. It feels healing, like touching base with reality again. This is a real place, and I’m going to stand in front of it and play my guitar.”