BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 POOL

BELFAST -- Britain's King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings.

Charles, visiting Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the United Kingdom to lead mourning for his mother Queen Elizabeth, was greeted by cheering crowds and welcoming speeches, before delivering his own pledge to the region.