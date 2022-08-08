RIO DE JANEIRO - Leandro Lo, one of the world's best jujitsu fighters and eight-time world champion, was fatally shot in the head in a São Paulo club early Sunday morning, authorities said, shocking the sports community and drawing displays of mourning from across the country that invented and popularized Brazilian jujitsu.

An off-duty police officer suspected of involvement in the shooting turned himself into authorities Sunday afternoon, though police declined to provide many additional details Monday morning.