FILE PHOTO: Actors Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow

Actors Jerry Mathers, left, and Tony Dow, stars of the hit comedy series "Leave It To Beaver," act as presenters during a taping of the second annual TV Land Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2004. 

 Fred Prouser/REUTERS/File Photo

Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver in the 1950s TV sitcom “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday at age 77, his family and management team said on Wednesday, a day after his death was announced prematurely.

Dow, whose career in television as an actor, director and producer spanned seven decades, died in hospice care with his family at his side, according to a statement posted to Facebook citing his son Christopher. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he and his wife, Lauren, had said Dow had suffered from a recurrence of cancer in May.