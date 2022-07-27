FILE PHOTO: Actors Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow

Actors Jerry Mathers, left, and Tony Dow, stars of the hit comedy series "Leave It To Beaver," act as presenters during a taping of the second annual TV Land Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2004. 

 Fred Prouser/REUTERS/File Photo

Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver in the 1950s American TV hit sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," is alive but gravely ill, his management team said on Tuesday, correcting its earlier statement that he had died.

"This morning Tony's wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans," the statement said. "We have since received a call from Tony's daughter-in-law saying that while Tony is not doing well, he has not yet passed."