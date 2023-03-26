A woman walks near a clock tower that indicates the time in Jdeideh

A woman walks near a clock tower that indicates the time in Jdeideh, Lebanon March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT -- The tiny nation of Lebanon woke up in two time zones on Sunday amid an escalating dispute between political and religious authorities over a decision to delay the clock change by a month.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati decided on Thursday not to start daylight savings time over the last weekend of March -- as usually happens in Lebanon, Europe and other regions -- but instead to roll clocks forward an hour on April 20.