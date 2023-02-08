NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hugs forward LeBron James (6) after James becomes the all time NBA scoring leader againt the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.  

LOS ANGELES - Basketball has a new scoring king.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James unseated Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer Tuesday, breaking a record that was once thought untouchable by hitting a fadeaway jumper from the top of the key late in the third quarter of a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. For James, a four-time NBA champion, a four-time MVP and a four-time Finals MVP, passing Abdul-Jabbar's hallowed record of 38,387 points reflects an unmatched standard of consistency and scoring prowess across 20 seasons.