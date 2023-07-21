FILE PHOTO: Singer and artist Bennett poses for a portrait before an opening of his art exhibition in the Manhattan borough of New York

FILE PHOTO: Singer and artist Tony Bennett poses for a portrait before an opening of his art exhibition in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. May 3, 2017.  

 CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

Tony Bennett, the smooth American singer who had an enduring hit with "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and remained perpetually cool enough to win over younger generations of fans well into the 21st century, has died at the age of 96, the Associated Press reported Friday.

No less than Frank Sinatra called the former singing waiter "the best singer in the business" after he became a star in the 1950s. Bennett went on to win 20 Grammy awards, including a lifetime achievement award.