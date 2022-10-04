US-NEWS-LETTER-HOAX-EXPLOSION-AT-NORTHEASTERN-1-MLV.jpg

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins speaks to reports on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 inside a federal courthouse in downtown Boston. (Chris Van Buskirk/MassLive)

 Chris Van Buskirk | cvanbuskirk

Federal authorities arrested a Northeastern University employee Tuesday morning in connection with allegedly staging a “hoax” explosion on the institution’s Boston campus, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Jason Duhaime, a 45-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, has been charged with intentionally conveying false and misleading information related to an explosive device and making materially false statements to a law enforcement agent.