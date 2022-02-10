Liam Neeson ‘fell in love’ with woman who was ‘taken’ while shooting new movie, ‘Blacklight,’ in Australia By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News Feb 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Actor Liam Neeson on July 16, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images/TNS) Carlos Alvarez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The word “taken” has different meanings for Liam Neeson.The Academy Award-nominated action star didn’t get the girl of his dreams on the set of his latest film, “Blacklight.”While handling publicity chores for the film, Neeson revealed to the Australian TV show “Sunrise” that he “fell in love” with a crew member, “but she was taken.”The 69-year-old didn’t elaborate, but added, “I look forward to going back, I really do.”The Northern Irish actor was married to Tony Award-winning actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 to 2009, when she died after suffering a severe head injury in a skiing accident in Quebec.They couple had two sons, Micheál, 26, and Daniel, 25.Neeson lived with Helen Mirren for several years in the 1980s after the two met on the set of the film “Excalibur.”The “Schindler’s List” star was romantically linked to self-proclaimed “first supermodel” Janice Dickinson, who dished about his endowment in her 2002 autobiography “No Lifeguard on Duty.”Since 2008, Neeson has starred in the Luc Besson-produced “Taken” action franchise, which has grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide.“Blacklight” opens in theaters on Friday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck nervous about announcing their engagement Cannabis social equity programs leave many California entrepreneurs demoralized, depleted Michael Avenatti found guilty of stealing $300,000 from Stormy Daniels Indonesia's tire-bound crocodile finally freed after six years Dolphins owner dangled $100,000 for losing games, ex-coach says Theodore Roosevelt statue removed from outside New York's Museum of Natural History Newsmax counter-sues Smartmatic, widening fight over U.S. election fraud claims Olympics-Alpine skiing-COVID rules play spoilsport for Kilde with girlfriend Shiffrin A travel writer tweeted her salary and reignited a trend: 'I just want people to get paid' Charles praises Elizabeth's blessing for 'Queen Camilla' in jubilee tribute Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email