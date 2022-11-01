WASHINGTON — The Library of Congress announced Tuesday that it has received a $10 million donation to establish a new gallery dedicated to the story of the native cultures of the Americas.
The gallery will feature the library’s Jay I. Kislak Collection of the archaeology and history of the early Americas from about 1000 BCE to modern times.
It will include artifacts, paintings and documents from the Maya, Aztec, Olmec and Inca cultures, among others, and will explore native life before, during and after the era of colonization.
The donation comes from the Kislak Family Foundation, and the gallery is slated to open in 2024, the library said in a statement.
In 2004, Kislak, a Miami businessman and philanthropist who died in 2018, donated more than 4,000 items from his collection to the Library of Congress.
Kislak, a native of Hoboken, N.J., had become fascinated by the American civilizations before Columbus, and was especially intrigued by the complex art and hieroglyphs of the Maya.
“My father wanted this collection to live on well beyond his own time at the finest institution in the world,” Paula Kislak, chair of the Kislak Family Foundation, said according to the statement.
The Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, said: “We are honored to continue Jay Kislak’s legacy.”
The library said many objects will be displayed for the first time through a state-of-the-art, transparent artifact wall in the rear of the gallery.
The gallery, in the library’s landmark Thomas Jefferson Building in Washington, “will give voice to the pre-Columbian cultures of the Americas,” said John Hessler, the exhibition curator, according to the library statement.
“It really is a big deal,” he said in an interview Monday. “It’s gong to allow the library to really put forward its early Americas collection in a way that it has never been able to do before. “