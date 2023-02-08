mustache

Bob Baker of Greene County, Virginia, has won first place twice in the National Beard and Mustache Championships. He calls his mustache “Elliot Norris,” joking that if Sam Elliot and Chuck Norris had a baby, “my mustache would be it.”

 Provided by Bob Baker

It began as a dare.

One of Bob Baker’s co-workers in the federal government challenged him to grow a beard for a year without trimming it in 2018.