Supermodels

In this image taken from X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell are pictured on the September Vogue cover.

 X/VOGUE

The “Greatest of All Time” are back in Vogue as ’90s supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell grace the cover of the fashion magazine’s September 2023 issue.

For the cover photo, the four icons donned all black — Evangelista in a Michael Kors Collection coat and D’Accori shoes, Crawford in a Bottega Veneta dress and Sergio Rossi shoes, Turlington in head-to-toe Versace, and Campbell in a Prada dress, Paula Rowan gloves, and Roger Vivier shoes.