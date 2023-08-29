PAKISTAN-LION/

A lion that escaped from a private vehicle amidst heavy traffic is captured in this video screengrab, in Karachi, Pakistan, August 29, 2023. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

 REUTERS TV

KARACHI -- An adult lion escaped from a private vehicle amidst heavy traffic in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Tuesday, causing panic for two hours before it was recaptured, police said.

The lion was being transported by its owner when it escaped on the main road of the bustling port city during peak traffic hours, the police statement said.