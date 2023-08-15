ENTER-MUS-RICHIE-CONCERT-POSTPONED-GET

LOS ANGELES — Hello, Lionel Richie, it’s you they’re looking for.

To the ire of fans, the “Hello” performer left a sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd hanging on Saturday evening, announcing that he could not make the performance about one hour after it was scheduled to begin. Earth, Wind & Fire were also scheduled to perform as a part of the Sing a Song All Night Long tour, and also canceled.