ENTER-LORING-OBIT-2-ZUM

Lisa Loring in the "Addams Family" in 1964. 

 Filmways/Album/Zuma Press/TNS

Lisa Loring, the former child star who portrayed Wednesday on the original “The Addams Family” series, has died, a friend announced. She was 64.

The actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” and was on life support for three days, the friend, Laurie Jacobson, wrote late Sunday on Facebook.