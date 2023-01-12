FILE PHOTO: Singer Lisa Marie Presley appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno\

Singer Lisa Marie Presley appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios in Burbank, California, on May 1, 2003. 

 Fred Prouser/REUTERS

LOS ANGELES -- Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, her mother said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement. Lisa Marie Presley was 54.