Lisa Marie Presley at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

 Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial/TNS

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at her father's Graceland home in Memphis, Tenn.

The Times confirmed Friday that the singer, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, will return to the Tennessee landmark after she died Thursday of cardiac arrest in Calabasas. She was 54.

Rock 'n' roll superstar Elvis Presley, with his wife Priscilla and their newborn baby Lisa Marie, at the Baptist Hospital at Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968.