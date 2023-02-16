ENTER-TV-LIVE-SEACREST-GET

Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2021.

Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday that he will be leaving "Live" after co-hosting the morning talk show alongside Kelly Ripa for six years. The longtime "American Idol" host and radio personality will be replaced by Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos.

"I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share. When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season," Seacrest wrote on Instagram, where he shared a carousel of photos of him and Ripa goofing around on the set of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."