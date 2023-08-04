ENTER-MUS-LIZZO-DANCERS-ACCUSATIONS-GET

Lizzo performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 4 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 24.

 Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Singer Lizzo is accused of having once threatened to hit a former backup dancer who filed a lawsuit against the Grammy winner earlier this week, which alleges misconduct including sexual harassment and weight-shaming.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — who earlier this year stopped working for the “Truth Hurts” singer within a matter of days of each other — appeared on NewsNation Wednesday to recount her experience.