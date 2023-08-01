FILE PHOTO: Performances at Roskilde Festival

Lizzo plays at Orange Stage at the Roskilde festival, in Roskilde , Denmark on July 1.

 Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

LOS ANGELES — Three former dancers for Grammy-winning singer Lizzo accused her of creating a hostile work environment, including weight shaming and sexually denigrating behavior, in a lawsuit released on Tuesday.

The lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court named Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, court documents showed.