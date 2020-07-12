TOKYO — Japan’s matchmakers faced a dilemma: how to make those matches during the social distancing of the pandemic?
Gone were group gatherings, one of the common icebreakers held by Japan’s popular agencies for people seeking a mate. Also called off were the one-on-one introductions arranged by dozens of Japan’s matchmaking companies, which can charge monthly fees as high as $200 for the many in Japan who don’t want to go solo into the online dating world.
So the now-familiar tool of pandemic-era business — the video chat and those little windows — became an unexpected opportunity for Japan’s Cupids for hire.
Online matchmaking in Japan has become a rare upbeat counterpoint to the economic slowdowns, shutdowns and restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis.
Matchmaking agencies say the video encounters have proved to be a hit, removing the pressures of arranged face-to-face sessions in a society that often discourages being bold and open in first meetings.
“Without the online setting, we never would have met,” said Kazunori Nakanishi, a 31-year-old hotel employee from the eastern city of Kumamoto.
Matchmakers arranged for him to chat with Ayako, a 43-year-old social worker. She lives in Tokyo, about 550 miles away.
Late last month, shortly after restrictions on travel were lifted across Japan, they met in person for the first time. The following day they got married.
“For people who are shy, I think being able to join from your ‘castle,’ from your home base, without being inhibited by distance, makes it easier, rather than being overwhelmed in a strange place,” Nakanishi said. (Ayako spoke on the condition that only her first name be used because of privacy concerns.)
Japanese women, in particular, are often reluctant to share contact details with prospective matches, and sometimes spend days chatting online before even exchanging photos, exhausting themselves with worry whether the only person is trustworthy, said Kota Takada, president of LMO, the matchmaking company that first brought the couple together through the video-chat app Zoom.