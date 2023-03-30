US-NEWS-WHAT-DID-LOLITA-LOOK-LIKE-1-MI.jpg

Lolita, Miami Seaquarium’s orca, swims in her tank Sept. 12, 2018, during play time with her trainers.

 Emily Michot

MIAMI — After more than 50 years in captivity, freedom may be in sight for Lolita, the Miami Seaquarium’s performing orca.

Officials with the theme park, along with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and volunteers for the Friends of Lolita group and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, announced plans to release the 57-year-old, 5,000-pound killer whale and transport it back to the Pacific Northwest.