ART- CHEWING GUM/WILSON

Ben Wilson, artist, paints on the Millennium Bridge, London, Britain.

 ANNA GORDON/reuters

Lying on his side on the surface of London’s iconic Millennium Bridge, artist Ben Wilson paints a piece of dried chewing gum trodden into the ground.

“The important thing is the gum is below the metal tread,” said 60-year-old Wilson, dressed in a paint-daubed orange jumpsuit. “The beauty of it is they’re all different shapes and sizes so there’s no conformity.”