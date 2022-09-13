If you're looking to book a hotel room in London ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, get ready to pay up.

The average price for a London hotel room this weekend is 30% higher than it was for the same weekend in 2019, and 39.5% higher than it was last year while travel was still depressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from travel website Trivago shared with Bloomberg. Searches have doubled since compared to the same period in 2019, according to Trivago.