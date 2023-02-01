LONDON -- Residents of a luxury London block, who are trying to stop visitors peering into their glass-walled apartments from the neighboring Tate Modern art gallery, won their privacy case at the United Kingdom's Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The owners of four flats in the nearby Neo Bankside development took the Tate, one of Britain's top tourist attractions, to court after the gallery opened an extension in 2016 featuring a panoramic platform on its top floor, which gives visitors clear views of the inside of some flats.