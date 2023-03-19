In 2021, while wrapping up research for a book about images depicting George Washington’s 1776 crossing of the Delaware River, the historian Patricia E. Millen spotted a one-line reference to a long-forgotten painting of the fabled scene by renowned Philadelphia artist George M. Harding.

“Holy crap!” Millen remembered thinking. “A George Harding mural? I didn’t know what became of it, but I knew it was important!”