A view shows a radioactive capsule lying on the ground, near Newman, Australia, February 1, 2023. 

SYDNEY  - Australian authorities on Wednesday found a radioactive capsule smaller than a coin that was lost in the vast Outback after nearly a week-long search involving around 100 people along a 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) stretch of highway, officials said.

The Caesium-137 capsule lost in transit more than two weeks ago was discovered when a vehicle traveling at 70 km per hour (43 mph) equipped with specialist detection equipment picked up the radiation, according to officials from the state of Western Australia.

FILE PHOTO: A handout image shows Department of Fire and Emergency Services crew searching for a radioactive capsule from a Rio Tinto mine after it disappeared on a 1400 km journey across the outback, in Australia in this picture obtained on January 28, 2023.  
A view shows the area where a radioactive capsule was found, near Newman, Australia, February 1, 2023.  