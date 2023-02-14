FILE PHOTO: The Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction Gala in New York City

Pharrell Williams attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala in New York on June 16, 2022.

 CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

Louis Vuitton named music producer Pharrell Williams as its new menswear designer, filling a role previously held by the late Virgil Abloh.

The appointment is effective immediately and Williams will unveil his debut collection at the Paris menswear fashion week in June, the French brand said in a statement Tuesday.