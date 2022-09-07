Country singer Luke Combs had just started his second of two sold-out nights at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Saturday when he made the call to stop the show due to vocal troubles that had plagued him all weekend.

Instead of just calling it quits and heading back to his hotel, however, Combs announced on stage that he would refund all the tickets for his Saturday night show for all 15,000-plus attendees.