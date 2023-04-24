LVMH

A Louis Vuitton store on the ground floor of the building housing the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE headquarters in Paris, France, on Sunday, March 5, 2023. LVMH, the worlds leading luxury goods company led by French billionaire Bernard Arnault, is in the process of repurchasing as much as 1.5 billion ($1.59 billion) of its own stock. 

 Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

LVMH's market value surpassed $500 billion, becoming the first European company to reach that milestone, thanks to booming sales of luxury goods in China and a strengthening euro.

The achievement comes less than two weeks after LVMH joined the ranks of the world's 10 biggest companies, powered by a surge in first-quarter sales. Rival Hermes subsequently published its own strong numbers, reinforcing the view that China's reopening from pandemic lockdowns is fueling growth across the industry.

