US-NEWS-NJ-REPORTS-1605-COVID-CASES-1-NJA.jpg

Monmouth County Board of Health hosts a short-term pop-up testing site at the Breehold Borough Fire Department. The maximum number of tests available were 200. Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

 Patti Sapone

Many Americans have admitted to lying about COVID-19.

The lies include misleading others about whether they were sick and if they were following recommended public health guidance to reduce the spread of the virus, according to the study published Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open.