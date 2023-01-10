Lynnette Hardaway

Lynnette Hardaway, left, and Rochelle Richardson, a duo popularly known as Diamond and Silk, at an event supporting President Donald Trump, in Pennsylvania in 2019.  

 Andrew Mangum/Washington Post

Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway, an African American commentator who drew a right-wing fan base for her piercing and unflinching embrace of President Donald Trump as part of the sister-act social media duo Diamond and Silk, has died. She was reportedly 51.

The official Diamond and Silk Facebook account, with 2.4 million followers, announced the death on Jan. 9, but no other details were immediately available. The Diamond and Silk Twitter account, with 1.9 million followers, asked followers to pray for Ms. Hardaway in November without specifying a reason. On his Truth Social platform, Trump called her death "really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans."