Sergio Aragonés had long read Mad magazine back in Mexico by the time he first landed in New York, toting fresh artwork and hope. He stepped through the humor outlet's front doors 60 years ago, expecting to find the place as wild in spirit as the publication's satirically hip pages. This was, after all, the home of the staff's self-anointed "Usual Gang of Idiots."

Instead, the recent college student was introduced to a relatively staid Madison Avenue office. Where was the whimsy? The Mad-cap frivolity? This was no clubhouse of high jinks.