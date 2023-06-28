FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City

Madonna is seen here at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in 2017 in New York City.

 Lucas Jackson/reuters file

LOS ANGELES — Pop superstar Madonna has postponed the start of her upcoming tour after being hospitalized in intensive care for a serious bacterial infection, her manager said on Wednesday.

The “Vogue” singer is expected to make a full recovery, manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Instagram.