Madonna postpones tour after hospitalization for infection Reuters Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Madonna is seen here at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in 2017 in New York City. Lucas Jackson/reuters file Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save LOS ANGELES — Pop superstar Madonna has postponed the start of her upcoming tour after being hospitalized in intensive care for a serious bacterial infection, her manager said on Wednesday.The “Vogue” singer is expected to make a full recovery, manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Instagram.Madonna, 64, developed the infection last Saturday and it led to a several-day stay in intensive care, Oseary said.“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” the statement said.“At this time, we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary added.Madonna had been scheduled to start a worldwide tour on July 15 in Vancouver, wrapping up in Amsterdam in December.The seven-time Grammy winner is known for hits including “Like A Virgin” and “Material Girl” over a four-decade career. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan cast as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in ‘Superman: Legacy’ +2 Madonna postpones tour after hospitalization for infection Kevin Spacey appears in London court for start of sex offense trial Ryan Seacrest to replace 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead, months after vanishing in California wilderness NH’s senators among more than 100 US political leaders whose ancestors were slaveholders +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular NH’s senators among more than 100 US political leaders whose ancestors were slaveholders Maine beats NH by more than a year to retain title of nation's oldest state When James Cameron was on a Titanic submersible dive as 9/11 unfolded Tom Brokaw talks battling incurable blood cancer Bill Bradley was an NBA star and a senator. Now he's a one-man show. Adam Sandler congratulates real-life Happy Gilmore on college golf commitment to a MAC school ‘Asteroid City’ star Scarlett Johansson’s hubby Colin Jost puts marriage before comedy career Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner continue to trade jabs in court A Florida mom went to take a shower — and she left her baby with an animal, cops say Dermot Mulroney dramatically walks off ‘The View’ in support of writers strike Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email