Pop star Madonna built a career partially on controversy, so it comes as little surprise that she's continuously made controversial claims about covid-19.
On Tuesday night, she shared a viral video of Stella Immanuel, one of the self-dubbed America's Frontline Doctors who recently spoke on the steps of the Supreme Court and claimed that neither masks nor shutdowns are required to fight the pandemic, despite myriad evidence to the contrary. Immanuel further made the unsubstantiated claim that hydroxychloroquine is a "cure for covid," despite there being no known cure for the disease.
Madonna captioned the video with a note claiming without evidence that a vaccine for the disease has "been found and proven and has been available for months. They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer and sick get sicker." She also called Immanuel her "hero" and wrote that "some people don't want to hear the truth."
Instagram blurred the video and added a caption describing it as "false information," and Madonna later deleted the post.
After President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr. both promoted the same video on Twitter the day prior, Immanuel's history of bizarre statements became public and began trending on social media. She has claimed DNA from space aliens is used in modern medicine, generational curses can be passed through placentae and many gynecological issues such as endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages and STIs are the result of having sex with witches and demons in dreams.
Twitter, Facebook and YouTube all removed the video of the Frontline doctors, citing misinformation.