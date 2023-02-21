ENTER-MUS-MADONNA-GET

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/TNS)

Madonna is facing critics with what she says is a new look, weeks after catching heat for her appearance at the 2023 Grammys.

The "Vogue" singer struck a pose for a portrait shared to Twitter on Monday. Wearing braids, a dark jacket, ripped jeans and a hat with the words "Spiritually Hungry" on it, Madge showed off a face that she said is an improvement from her controversial Grammys look.