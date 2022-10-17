LA PAZ -- Rescuers using boats and drones worked for three days last week in a lush stretch of Bolivia's Amazon rainforest to find a pair of trapped pink river dolphins, a species endangered by steady encroachment along the waterways the colorful mammals call home.

The two dolphins were found languishing in still water ponds cut off from the Bolivian Amazon's Rio Grande after they swam inland and the main channel dropped, according to Claudia Venegas, a biologist with a rescue program.