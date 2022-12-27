BANGOR, Me. -- There are lots of cultural touchstones specific to Bangor. Stephen King, naturally, who made Bangor renowned worldwide for its killer clowns. Paul Bunyan, who we maintain — despite Minnesota's protests — was born in the Queen City. Onion and meat subs, a.k.a. the Coffee Pot sandwich, our pungent and delicious take on the classic New England Italian.

And, of course, the Bangor ball drop, which sees Bangorians in various states of sobriety gather in West Market Square just before midnight on New Year's Eve to watch people huck a beach ball covered in string lights off the roof of 26 Main St., the home of Irish pub Paddy Murphy's.