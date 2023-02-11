SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Seated between two long bins of vinyl records, wearing a set of white, cloth wings, Abbeth Russell rubbed a violin bow across the smooth edge of a handsaw clamped tight between her knees. While the tool emitted a wobbling whine, Russell's partner, John Supinski, played guitar, wearing a blue wig.

The pair sang together, "I woke up in the morning in an old time, wicked town with a picnic on the blanket and blizzard on the ground."