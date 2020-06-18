Whoa, mama.
Mama June Shannon is opening up about her very, very costly drug habit.
On the most recent episode of “Mama June: Family Crisis,” the reality star, 40, confessed that when she sold her house in October, she and boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Doak were “doing quite a bit” of methamphetamine.
“I mean, it was a couple ounces a day,” she told daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, in Friday’s episode. “Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more.”
The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star added, “It wasn’t something that just started. ... I got high because I wanted to. It’s not the first time I’ve ever done drugs. You know that.”
The younger Shannon conceded that she was aware of her mother’s prior drug use.
“It’s the first time we’ve been older that you’ve ever been strung out. ... I can’t have Ella and Alana around that,” she added, pointing to 2-year-old daughter Ella and 14-year-old sister Alana — best known as “Honey Boo Boo.”
June insisted she and Doak have been “90% good” the past couple of months.
“If this was four or five months ago, I would’ve been high as f--k when I came up in here,” she said, adding that Doak has never physically harmed her, despite reports to the contrary.
Early last year, the tumultuous couple was arrested at an Alabama gas station and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Doak, at the time, was also charged with domestic violence.