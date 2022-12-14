A man was arrested after allegedly biting off the fingertip of another fan during a fight at an NHL game, police said.
The fight between six fans broke out around 9:30 p.m. Friday at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, as the Boston Bruins played the Arizona Coyotes, the Arizona Republic reported, citing Arizona State University Police.
In a short video posted on Twitter, a group is seen throwing punches and shoving each other before police arrive. At one point, multiple people fall in the stands, tumbling into other rows. A police officer who jumps into the fray also takes a spill into another row. Several other officers then emerge and pull the combatants off of each other.
Nashaknik Allen Shontz was identified as the biter and charged with aggravated assault, according to the Arizona Republic. The others were each given citations for disorderly contact.
Steven Rocha, who had an index fingertip bitten off, was taken to a local hospital, according to the report.An unidentified Phoenix officer who responded to the scene was also injured, but the severity of the injuries is unknown.
One-armed hoopster scores 5 in NCAA game
(Reuters) — A teenage college basketball player, who had an arm amputated in a childhood accident, stole the limelight after he scored his first points for Louisiana’s Northwestern State University.
The 19-year-old Hansel Emmanuel produced the most defining moment in the Demons’ win over Louisiana-Monroe last weekend when he dribbled past two defenders and finished with a powerful dunk.
That upped his tally to five points for the night, leaving the audience in awe of the 6-foot-6 guard’s spectacular performance.
“I had to keep going after the layup — that was my first bucket,” said Emmanuel, who was born in the Dominican Republic. “I know my family was proud. I had to keep working. You can’t give up.”
Emmanuel was six when doctors had to amputate his left arm after a pile of cinder blocks fell on him.