Man buys charcoal for cookout on rainy day — and lands huge Virginia lottery win By Alison Cutler The Charlotte Observer (TNS) Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save When Thomas Kirsch went out to buy some charcoal for a cookout in Virginia, he ended up coming home with a lot more than he expected.Kirsch bought a $1 Jumbo Cash ticket while grabbing supplies for his cookout and was shocked when he scratched it off, lottery officials said in a Feb. 21 news release.He won the jackpot of $300,000, according to lottery officials.“I’m so excited!” he told lottery officials. “We just couldn’t believe it!”Kirsch bought his charcoal and a lottery scratch-off ticket at a Food Lion in Norfolk, the retiree told lottery officials.The odds of winning that top prize are 1-in-816,000, according to the Virginia Lottery.The lottery win wasn’t the only lucky part of the day either, Kirsch told lottery officials — the weather cleared up as the cookout began, too.“It was great!” the Norfolk resident said. “The rain stopped just in time.”If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Madonna's in on those face jokes and feeling 'cute,' weeks after Grammys backlash Project Veritas claimed James O'Keefe risked group's nonprofit status Fear the deer: Crash data illuminates America's deadliest animal Richard Belzer, comedian turned 'Law & Order' stalwart, dies at 78 Salman Rushdie calls revisions to Roald Dahl books 'absurd censorship' 'All Quiet at the Western Front' leads BAFTA Awards wins Load more {{title}} Most Popular Bruce Willis' 'condition has progressed' to dementia, says family White Castle could face multibillion-dollar judgment in Illinois privacy lawsuit Suspected 'UFO' image spotted over Iraqi city of Mosul released by U.S. officials Tiger Woods slipped tampon to Justin Thomas after outdriving him at Genesis Invitational, sparking online backlash Alex Jones is 'holding firearms' for Jan. 6 rioters, bankruptcy docs show Actress Raquel Welch, sex symbol of 1960s, dead at age 82 World's oldest Hebrew Bible could fetch up to $50 million at auction Salman Rushdie calls revisions to Roald Dahl books 'absurd censorship' Richard Belzer, comedian turned 'Law & Order' stalwart, dies at 78 A raven was shot, left for dead. Here's how a bird-loving lawyer saved it. Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email