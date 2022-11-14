Mason Herring's pregnant wife noticed the water that her husband had given her was cloudy only after she'd drunk it, court documents state.

When she asked about it, Herring allegedly told her the cup or the pipes inside the Houston home were probably dirty before taking the drink and hurrying away. The woman's cramping started about a half-hour later on March 17, according to an affidavit. Severe bleeding followed, forcing her to go to an emergency room.