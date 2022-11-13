The 77-year-old Iranian refugee whose ordeal inspired the 2004 movie “The Terminal” died Saturday inside the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he had previously lived for 18 years.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri died around noon local time of a heart attack, a spokesperson for the Paris airport authority said Sunday. “He was an iconic, charismatic character. There is a lot of emotion at the airport in the wake of his death.”