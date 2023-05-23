BERLIN — A man who was living with the decomposing corpse of his mother in Germany has been charged with nine counts of attempted murder after spraying police at his apartment door with flammable liquid and setting them on fire.

In a hearing held by North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Affairs Committee on Monday, police revealed the details of a May 11 incident in the western German city of Ratingen that involved rescue workers and armed police units and left 35 people injured. Three rescue workers are still in a life-threatening condition and five others are being treated for serious injuries.