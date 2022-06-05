Carl Davis of Dayton never truly believed he had a half-brother until 90-year-old William Davis walked through the door May 28.
"He looked like my dad and his mannerism is just like mine and my dad's, my whole family," said Davis, 70. "You could tell he is a Davis."
The meet-up may never have happened if William's daughter, Sue Advey, had not started exploring her family tree via Ancestry.com in April and found a branch close to home so quickly and easily.
Advey learned that the father of both men followed his initial "quick teenage marriage" that produced William with a second marriage that produced Carl and a daughter, Carol, 69, of Nashville, Tenn.
With that information in hand, Advey wrote a letter to both of her father's half siblings.
"They were very excited to hear this news, so we started comparing notes and everything was legit," she said. "The nicknames that they call aunts and uncles and his dad (all matched) and so it was for sure that this was his half brother."
William and Carl started talking to each other several weeks ago via phone but a planned Memorial Day meet-up almost didn't come to pass. William said he initially felt like someone in the family should have contacted him over the course of the many decades and Carl said he harbored suspicions that the whole thing was a scam.
But during their Saturday meeting, the two men talked the entire length of the six-hour visit in Carl's bedroom because he has been bed-ridden for five years after having a stroke several years ago and putting on "a humungous amount of weight" due to steroids, Carl said. He lost the weight, but now is "nothing but bones."
"My bones won't support me much and I've only got 30% of my lungs left," he said. In addition, he has heart problems and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.
Advey said the two men talked non-stop about their father, about their childhoods and "anything they could think of."
William even gave Carl a wooden plaque that reads "If I had my life to do over again, I'd find you sooner so I could love you longer."
"I'm very happy that they were able to connect like that," Advey said. "When you're sick and you're bed ridden, this gave him (Carl) something to live for."
Carl said while he's excited to connect with his older brother, calling it "a miracle," he also is sad that it took so many years to do so.
"I believe everything happens for a reason ... the only thing I can't get in my mind is why now? Why so late?" he said. "That's the part I can't get figured out. All I can do is think of what it could have been like if I would have known him for the 70 years."