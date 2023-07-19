US-NEWS-BLM-OFFICER-IMPERSONATING-1-LV

A man who tried to march with Las Vegas police at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 has pleaded guilty in federal court to false impersonation of an officer.

Zachary Sanns was heavily armed with a visible Nazi tattoo when he was spotted at a protest along Fremont and Seventh streets in May 2020, the summer when multiple Black Lives Matter protests were held in Las Vegas and across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer.