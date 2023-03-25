SANTA ANA, Calif. — “Mandalorian” series creator Jon Favreau wants Walt Disney Imagineering to build an immersive theme park ride based on the Razor Crest spaceship in the Disney+ show for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands in Disneyland and Disney World.

Favreau pitched the idea for a new Mandalorian ride during a wide-ranging interview with IMDB about the new third season of the popular Star Wars television show.